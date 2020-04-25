Owner of Goldenrod Pastries releases new cook book

Aside from the pandemic, it's been a busy month for Goldenrod Pastries. They just opened their second location at the Bay and now the owner, Angela Garbacz, is releasing her new cookbook, Perfectly Golden, on Tuesday.

The cookbook is a mix of recipes from Goldenrod Pastries and family favorites. Garbacz said the goal of the book is always the same, to be inclusive. She was supposed to be on a national book tour this week, but said it's even sweeter to be releasing the book from home.

"For me, the national stuff is really great, but being able to be in my hometown, and focused on customers here is really, really special," Garbacz said.

The book follows Goldenrod's theme of inclusive baking.

"The adaptable part means you can make almost all of these recipes, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan or traditional," said Garbacz. "There are substitutions, and tricks and tips to help people bake however they need."

The book will be available anywhere you can buy books on Tuesday.