Goldenrod Pastries to open new shop near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Goldenrod Pastries is getting a new shop. The bakery announced on Saturday that they will be expanding to a second location in Lincoln and joining The Bay skate park at 2005 Y St.

The new location is expected to open on March 1, 2020.

 