Good Life Community Development, The Bay create resources webpage

The coronavirus is leaving many of us with questions about where to find help. Questions regarding evictions, SNAP benefits, unemployment are all urgent, and sometimes connecting with the appropriate resource can be difficult.

Good Life Community Development in Lincoln, along with The Bay, createda web page on The Bay's website that links frequently asked questions to professionals that explain how to get the help you need in short videos.

Bill Radtke, with Good Life Community Development, said they wanted to help every Nebraskan live the Good Life.

"We wanted to answer the questions that the community was consistently asking," said Radtke. "We kept hearing these same questions over and over again, and we wanted to create a consolidated platform that was a one-stop-shop to all of the questions the community was asking."

Radtke said some of the most helpful videos are:

- Help Paying My Electric Bill with LES

- How to Apply For Snap with Lincoln Food Bank

- How to Apply For Medicaid with Nebraska Appleseed

- Where to Find Food Resources with Lincoln Food Bank

- How do I apply for Unemployment with the Nebraska Department of Labor