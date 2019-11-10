Good Samaritan saves Lincoln teen's life after accident at park

Right now, a Lincoln teen is in a local hospital in a medically induced coma but is expected to survive.

(Source: KOLN).

All thanks to a good Samaritan who sprung into action after an accident at a local park.

15-year-old Julian Estrada's mom says she has a complete stranger to thank after her son tore a vein in his leg in a bike accident at Peter Pan Park on Sunday afternoon.

She says she doesn't know what she would do if the outcome were different.

Amanda Irons says on Sunday afternoon, she got a call that her youngest son Julian was on his way to the hospital after a bike injury at the park.

"She didn't know the extent of the injuries, but that it was bad,” said Irons.

Irons says her son was riding a bike and landed on the handlebars, splitting a vein next to his femoral artery.

That's when Geanna Easterling, who lived across the street, stepped in.

"I never in a million years thought that my first aid and CPR and CNA training would come in to play to save someone's life,” said Easterling.

When she got to the teen she says he was in and out of consciousness and his lips were turning blue.

She jumped, applying pressure until EMS arrived.

"I owe you my life, because if it hadn't been for you, I would have lost my son today,” Irons told Easterling.

Doctors told them if it weren't for her, Julian would have likely died before he got to the hospital.

"It feels really good that I was there, that a mom can go to bed tonight knowing her son is still here,” said Easterling.

"That's all I could do is hug her, and realize she is now part of our life, forever,” said Irons.

Julian is in the ICU and his mom says they had to take a vein from another leg to repair it.

They are getting hand squeezes and tears, but say he could potentially still lose his leg.