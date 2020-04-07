Good Samaritans save Lincoln woman unconscious in street

A Lincoln woman is alive after two strangers saved her life in the middle of the street Monday afternoon.

Driving on South 48th and South Streets is not where Angie Moench or Daniel Crowe said they would typically be on a Monday afternoon.

Moench was on her way to work a different shift and Crowe, a physical therapist, left his job at Madonna early. That's when he saw a car stopped in the middle of the two lanes.

"She doesn't have a pulse, she's not breathing,becomes blue in the lips, not a good situation," Crowe said.

Crowe said the woman was unconscious and fell out of the car. That's when he flagged down Moench, who he didn't know was a respiratory therapist at Bryan East.

"We flipped her over and we tried to wake her up, stimulate her, something, check for pulse and she didn't have any so I started compressions," Moench said.

They both said it was a group effort, with the other stopping to help too. They said it makes them feel good to see so many people come together to help save the life of a stranger.

"We're all going through things that we can't comprehend, it's unnerving, it's stressful,l it's scary, but there's still good people out there and when you see someone that needs help, you cant help but to help them," Crowe said.

"There were people that helped with the flow of traffic, helped get the kids out and across the street and watched over them and prevented them from being scared," Moench said.

Moench said the woman whose life she saved actually ended up being her patient when she got into work after helping her. She said the woman was able to thank her in person.