Goodcents offers new delivery methods during pandemic

Many people are staying at home trying to figure out what's next during this pandemic.

However, a local restaurant is hoping to make food options easier for those who don't want to or can't leave their home.

Due to coronavirus concerns many people are choosing to stay at home or away from public places.

Goodcents is easing the burden for those who aren't or can't leave.

There are five Goodcents locations in Lincoln.

They're now offering *free deliveries and they're even implementing a no-contact delivery option.

Deliveries usually have a $2 fee, but that's been waved indefinitely.

As for the 'no contact' option...this could be for someone who is sick and wants food or else if someone is concerned about receiving food from a public place.

The customer just has to put "no contact" in the notes.

"That’ll tell our drivers to show up to the door, knock or ring the doorbell with our elbow or something and leave the food there if a person is either worried about us or has a sickness themselves. It keeps our drivers safe as well," said Preston Marsh Goodcents Area Director.

Goodcents is also stepping up their cleaning efforts.

They're requiring delivery drivers to wipe down the inside of the car including steering wheel, phones and handles.

