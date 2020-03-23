Goodwill changes store, donation hours during COVID-19 pandemic

Goodwill has changed store and donation hours at its Lincoln locations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Goodwill, the locations on Apples Way, Vine Street, and 17th and Sumner will remain open.

The new store hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Donations will be accepted during store hours.

The Goodwill locations on North 27th Street and in downtown Lincoln are closed for maintenance and renovations until further notice.

However, Donations can be dropped off at the 27th Street location from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the downtown location from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

While Lincoln locations remain open, Goodwill locations in Omaha closed on Sunday night.

Goodwill said they shut down their retail operations, donation centers, and administrative offices in Omaha.

They are looking to resume normal operating hours in Omaha on April 23.