Google offers virtual tours of U.S. national parks

It's now been weeks since kids have been stuck inside due to COVID-19. Many parents have taken over as temporary teachers and by now, you might be looking for ways to spice up your online classroom.

Google is offering free virtual walk through tours of U.S. national parks. It gives you a chance to explore places many people dream of visiting like the Grand Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park. (SOURCE: Google)

Maybe you haven't been able to save up just yet for that special family vacation, but thanks to technology, that's no longer the case.

Google is offering free virtual walk through tours of U.S. national parks. It gives you a chance to explore places many people dream of visiting like the Grand Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.

The 360-degree exhibits of different trails and sites allow you to travel through some of the most remote and beautiful areas of the country some have never seen.

For a bigger and better view, you can connect your laptop to your TV. If not, the virtual tours are available in the Google Arts and Culture App on both Androids and iPhones.

The search engine is also offering a reality teaching tool, allowing students to travel through these areas and gives their parents or teachers an opportunity to serve as their guide.

Even though we're in an ideal time to utilize them, these virtual tours aren't new. The company rolled out their online tours back in 2016, but they may be of use more now than ever before.

Google also offers an experience to virtually visit five hidden worlds of U.S. national parks.

You can travel through sites like glaciers in Alaska, volcanoes in Hawaii, and caverns in New Mexico.

Navigating your way through these tours is pretty easy, especially since some of them come with a virtual park ranger who guides you. These virtual park rangers tell you fun, unique facts about each site, and they'll even show you where to get the best views.

On these special tours, you have a chance to try different activities like kayaking or flying over an active volcano. Some of the virtual sites even let you swim and snorkel in the ocean and ride horseback through a canyon.

It may not be the same as being out there in the flesh, but it comes pretty close. The free virtual tours aren't just something kids will enjoy, but they may interest adults as well. Whether your kids' weekly lessons include geography or geology or you're just looking for something to keep yourself entertained, many virtual reality experts say giving Google's virtual tours are worth a shot.