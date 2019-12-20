Gov. Pete Ricketts to send letter continuing the resettlement of refugees in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Governor's Office confirms that Governor Pete Ricketts will inform the Trump administration that Nebraska will continue to welcome refugees into the state.

The President issued an executive order in September, requiring state and local governments to send a letter by Christmas if they want to continue.

 