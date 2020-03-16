Gov. Ricketts further limits events, gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread

Governor Pete Ricketts met with cabinet members at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), as he unveiled new guidance further limiting public events and gatherings on Monday.

“We are updating Nebraska’s guidance for closures and event sizes to align with new guidance issued by the CDC late yesterday,” said Governor Ricketts.

Updates to event size and closure guidance that are effective immediately include:

-Public events and gatherings are limited to 50 people or less statewide.

Bars and restaurants will move to takeout only on a regional basis when:

-A second community transmission case is confirmed in the Omaha area.

-1-2 confirmed community transmission cases in Lincoln.

- 1 confirmed community transmission case for other Nebraska communities and Nebraska’s Educational Service Units.

At present, one community transmission case has been reported in the state.

The role of the SEOC is to track cancellations and closures across the state, respond to any requests for assistance from local emergency managers, and develop a common operating picture to keep local officials aware of the evolving situation.

The updated guidance on public events and gatherings can be read by clicking here.