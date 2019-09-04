Gov. Ricketts declares State of Emergency to aid victims of late-Summer floods

Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a disaster declaration to aid communities in their response to flooding caused by heavy rainfalls from July 15th to the present.

Many areas of Nebraska affected during March’s natural disaster have been inundated with floodwaters yet again this summer. The Governor’s declaration allows the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to direct state resources to assist local communities in their relief and recovery efforts.

“River levels and water tables across the state have remained very high following the severe floods that Nebraska experienced in March,” said Gov. Ricketts. “With the ground already saturated, heavy rainfalls this summer have resulted in additional rounds of devastating flooding. This disaster declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help hard-hit Nebraska communities as they recover.”

In March, the Governor issued a disaster declaration in response to widespread flooding throughout the state. In the wake of subsequent flooding—most notably from July 8-10 in central Nebraska—President Trump extended the initial federal disaster declaration through July 14th. However, Nebraska has endured even more flooding since then. To make sure all flood-impacted communities are eligible for emergency assistance from the state, the Governor has declared another disaster to cover the period of time from July 15th to the present.

NEMA is actively coordinating with other state agencies to assist with flood recovery and to follow up on reports of damage filed by local emergency managers.

“Many areas of Nebraska continue to be impacted by the sustained severe weather pattern contributing to flooding and other damages,” said Bryan Tuma, assistant director of NEMA. “The President’s decision to extend the disaster period for DR4420, the disaster that impacted the state this spring, does not address issues since July 14th. NEMA strongly encourages local government officials and individuals to assess and document damage resulting from storms and flooding since July 15th. Officials representing NEMA are contacting local officials to conduct damage assessments associated with the latest round of damages.”

Recently, Gov. Ricketts traveled throughout central Nebraska to survey flood damage, visiting communities such as Gibbon, Kearney, and Sargent.