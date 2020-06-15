Gov. Ricketts discusses changes to long-term care facilities

Governor Ricketts and several other officials announced on Monday several changes and guidance for long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services said that it is their responsibility to ease residence in facilities as COVID-19 remains in the community. With regards to long-term care facilities during the pandemic, DHHS has been closely working with facilities and health departments, as well as external partners, to continue to provide appropriate care for communities and their residents.

Phasing guidance mirrors the Directed Health Measures. According to officials, it allows the facilities standardized tools on how to ease the restrictions on their facilities based on what’s going on in their community. DHHS has received notification from a number of facilities that those facilities have completed their plans. Remaining plans must be submitted by June 22.

Officials said it’s important to protect these residents from the virus, but they also must keep in mind their quality of life and the dignity of these residents.

The guidance released will provide information on easing restrictions while maintaining safety of residence, information on baseline testing for facility staff and residence via Testnebraska.com, and it can help facilities prepare for future spread of COVID-19.

Long-term care facilities will go through three phases:

Phase 1: Limitation on visitation and activities on the facility. Non-essential personnel is minimized in order to prevent possible viral exposure to residents and staff.

Phase 2: Eases the facility and resident restrictions. Allows for limited non-essential personal entry. Services such as salons and cosmetologists can enter.

Phase 3: Eases limitation on visitation and non-medical trips. Volunteers can return to the facility.

In order to be in phase 3, the facility must be in a county which is currently in DHM Phase 3. They must complete baseline testing on their staff, as well as meet other criteria.

Currently, 25 percent or 126 of Nebraska long-term care facilities have been impacted by COVID-19. This includes 533 residents and 440 staff. 98 residents of long-term facilities have died due to the virus, with 1 death pending.