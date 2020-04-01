Gov. Ricketts issues executive order for online notary services

Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to allow online notary services to take place immediately and to provide regulatory flexibility to banks.

Gov. Ricketts’ Comments on the Executive Order:

- Many real estate, mortgage, insurance, and banking financial documents require notarized signatures to validate them.

-Online notary services use audio/visual and automated software to verify the identity of the person who needs to obtain a notarized signature.

- Today’s executive order allows online notarization to take place immediately in Nebraska.

- This will enable Nebraskans to have documents notarized without in-person contact.

