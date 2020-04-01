Gov. Ricketts issues executive order for online notary services

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to allow online notary services to take place immediately and to provide regulatory flexibility to banks.
Gov. Ricketts’ Comments on the Executive Order:
- Many real estate, mortgage, insurance, and banking financial documents require notarized signatures to validate them.
-Online notary services use audio/visual and automated software to verify the identity of the person who needs to obtain a notarized signature.
- Today’s executive order allows online notarization to take place immediately in Nebraska.
- This will enable Nebraskans to have documents notarized without in-person contact.