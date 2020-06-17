Gov. Ricketts to meet with President Trump to highlight Nebraska's reopening plan

Nebraska state leaders will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will be accompanied by Director of Economic Development Tony Goins to present Nebraska's COVID-19 reopening plan to the president.

"We are happy to welcome Governor Ricketts to the White House to discuss the Administration’s plan to partner with states like Nebraska to reopen small businesses and reignite our economy," a White House official shared.

"President Trump is looking forward to discussing ways to continue to support small businesses across the Cornhusker State as it reopens."

Ricketts is also expected to express gratitude for the federal support Nebraska has received through the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act.