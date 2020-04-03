Gov. Ricketts urging people to stay home

Nebraska isn't utilizing a stay at home order. Governor Pete Rickett's is standing by the decision to focus on DHM’s, and trust Nebraskans to do the right thing.

Ricketts says, if you want to see football this fall stay at home.

Governor Pete Ricketts speaks at the podium during Thursday's press briefing.

Nebraska is four weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic and state officials expect this month to be long and tough on the economy.

Governor Ricketts is trying to provide hope during this time and is providing new tools to break down how social distancing is working.

"We’ve got a long road ahead of us. It's only April 3rd," said Gov. Ricketts.

The governor is urging people to comply with social distancing.

Google laid out the changes Nebraska has seen because of it.

Visits to restaurants and retail spaces are down 34%.

Grocery store visits are down 9% and people in the workplace is down 24%.

Experts from UNMC emphasized today that keeping that trend down remains vital to beating the virus.

"We are going to learn more but unfortunately in our state as others were going to see more cases and unfortunately more deaths,” said Dr. James Lawler of UNMC.

It's no secret many small businesses especially in the restaurant or retail sector are taking a hit.

"Part of the response efforts the small business administration has been working to provide liquidity i.e. capital or loans to small businesses to allow them to stay in business," said Gov. Ricketts.

The Nebraska Small Business Association says right now they are processing 200 loans per hour.

"On Friday morning we did more loans in the four hours than we would do in a year," said Leon Milobar, SBA’s District Director.

Experts say life won't go back to normal until there is a vaccine, but there is hope.

"It's been amazing to see how the private sector and public and academic sector have begun to work together to really develop new innovative solutions," said Dr. Lawler.

With Passover and Easter coming up the idea of drive up services was brought to the governor.

He says that's ok as long as people stay in their cars and don't pass anything from car to car such as a song book, prayers or communion.