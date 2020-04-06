Governor Ricketts: Stay-at-home order not necessary for Nebraska

Nebraska is one of just seven states nationally to not issue a stay-at-home order for its people. Gov. Ricketts spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci Monday and said Nebraska is fine with its directed health measures.

"We want to make sure people are doing more and we want to emphasize that," Gov. Ricketts said, "And we'll continue to look at the data, but as we look at the data we are seeing that we are different from other states."

Gov. Ricketts is stressing to follow specific guidelines for those with flu-like symptoms. "You need to stay at home," Gov. Ricketts said, "And everybody in your household needs to stay home."

While Nebraska is in a Directed Health Measure, Gov. Ricketts said it is similar if not more strict than neighboring states' stay-at-home orders. The governor used the comparison to Illinois; saying its stay-at-home order shall be enforced by law.

"Directive Health Measures have the force of law," Gov. Ricketts said, "That has the force of law and you can get a ticket."

Kansas is one of the neighboring states in a stay-at-home order with very similar guidelines as Nebraska's DHM. People in both states must follow proper social distancing rules and can gather in crowds of 10 people or less. People can also leave their homes to go to an essential job and getting food and medicine. "This is really about getting their compliance," Gov. Ricketts said, "And getting their understanding to do the right thing."

Bryan Medical Center's president and CEO John Woodrich said Nebraska is doing its part to flatten the curve.

"I just think as long as we can continue to isolate ourselves and do the social distancing," Woodrich said, "all of that plays a big impact."

Gov. Ricketts said the state is taking multiple steps to get more testing in Hall County. According to the Central District Health Department, Hall County has 62 positive COVID-19 cases. The governor said he will continue to re-evaluate each county to see if similar actions are needed elsewhere.