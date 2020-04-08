Governor Ricketts signs proclamation making Sunday statewide day of prayer

Governor Pete Ricketts started off his 2 o'clock presser Wednesday saying models show we'll reach the peak of the pandemic sometime in April. He says they want to make a rush right now for the community to stay home, stay healthy and staying connected.

"As we enter Holy Week, please worship at home. I am proclaiming Sunday will be a statewide day of prayer. As Christians are staying home, noticed I said staying home and celebrating Easter, please pray for the people being impacted by the Coronavirus," said Governor Ricketts.

Ricketts went on to say he wants businesses to be able to stay open and retain their workers. Loans for Nebraska companies from the federal CARES Act could total more than $1.47 billion. Yesterday, Sec. Mnuchin requested another $250 billion in federal dollars for this program.

Officials have been working to providing funding to keep people on payroll on the Payment Protection Program. "We are completely committed to seeing this through to provide community relief," said Jeff Kanger with First State Bank Nebraska.

The Payment Protection Program is a four quarter process. First, getting applications, process loans. Second, getting businesses money to rehire and continue operations. Third, getting documents receipts and tracking payroll and then gathering needed documentation to get the loan forgiven.

Ricketts say CHI Health St Francis has been helping get information out to people in Spanish, especially in Grand Island. He says the community should expect more postings and communication from officials in both English and Spanish.