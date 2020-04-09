New DHM: Governor closes all salons, cancels group sports through May 31

Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a new directed health measure for all of Nebraska.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now under a Directed Health Measure (Source: KOLN)

Ricketts said the new statewide directed health measure orders the closure of hair and nail salons along with tattoo parlors. This also includes gentlemen's clubs and bottle clubs. Group sports are prohibited until May 31.

Governor Ricketts started the press conference by saying the models show a peak in virus cases by the end of April. "We want Nebraskans to focus on re-doubling their efforts to slow the spread of the virus. We're calling on people to exercise personal responsibility and civic duty," he added.

The governor also signed a proclamation called "21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy".

These are the six rules:

1.) Stay home (work, get takeout)

2.) Social distancing

3.) Shop alone (make list, be efficient)

4.) Help kids be socially distant (no playgrounds)

5.) Help older Nebraskans

6.) Exercise at home