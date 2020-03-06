First Nebraskan tests positive for coronavirus

The first Nebraskan to test positive for the coronavirus is a 36-year-old Omaha woman who was travelling in the United Kingdom.

Officials said Friday that the patient was in the United Kingdom with her father from Feb. 18 to Feb. 27. The patient went to a local medical facility emergency department Thursday for a respiratory infection that had been going on for 12 days.

Her symptoms were mild but got worse Thursday. She has serious pneumonia-like symptoms, as well as a secondary bacterial infection. She is being transferred to the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

It is currently unknown whether the patient's immediate family members have been exposed. An investigation is underway by an epidemiology team to see who else this individual has had contact with and where.

Nebraskan officials have had a plan in place for the coronavirus since January. Officials have been in contact with the UNMC and Vice President Pence in order to combat the virus. According to officials, there are currently enough testing kits in order to test symptomatic patients, but not for the general public just yet. Officials are working with over 19 rural medical centers to handle the situation.

Lincoln officials ask that residents take care to do common sense hygiene practices. This includes washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, staying home if sick, avoiding contact with the sick, cleaning infected areas and so on.