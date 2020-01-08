Governor proclaims statewide day of prayer to end abortion

Governor Pete Ricketts announced his proclamation to the State of Nebraska on Twitter Wednesday.

January 22, 2020 will be a Statewide Day of Prayer to end abortion.

The proclamation reads that "over 50 million unborn children have been killed by abortion in the U.S. since the U.S. Supreme Court issued their Roe v. Wade decision, and that Nebraska state law states that it is "the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to prove protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible."

The proclamation includes, "Nebraska is a pro-life state that respects the dignity of human life, no matter how small."

The proclamation encourages citizens to take direct action to "aid mothers, fathers and families in need, especially those expecting a child who cannot provide for themselves."