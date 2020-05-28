'Grab & Go Books Campaign' announced by LPS Foundation

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday the Grab & Go Books campaign, in partnership with Ameritas and Barnes & Noble to provide educational materials to K-5 students.

In addition to educational materials, Ameritas will also be providing over 2,500 units of hand sanitizer, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

“We know how hard it is to keep kids engaged in learning over the summer, but one of the very best ways to help kids be successful in school is to keep them reading when they’re out of school,” said Chris Haeffner, LPS director of library media services. “We appreciate the collaboration between the Foundation for LPS, Ameritas and Barnes & Noble to provide this opportunity for local students.”

Items are being delivered through the following schools and nonprofits:

· Arnold Elementary School

· Asian Community & Cultural Center

· Brownell Elementary School

· Clinton Elementary School

· El Centro de las Américas

· Everett Elementary School

· Girls and Boys Club of Lincoln

· Holmes Elementary School

· Malone Community Center

· McPhee Elementary School

· Norwood Park Elementary School

· Prescott Elementary School

· Riley Elementary School

· Saratoga Elementary School

Ameritas and the Foundation for LPS are looking to make the educational materials and hygiene products available at additional locations over the next month.

“The impact of COVID-19 on our families and community is heartbreaking,” said Liz Ring Carlson, Ameritas second vice president of corporate communications and community relations. “At Ameritas, education is at the core of our community giving. By providing books and other items for families, we hope to support parents who find themselves in this new teacher role.”

The Grab & Go Books campaign is available to any K-5 student. Organizations or community groups may request books by contacting Shannon Raitt, Vendor Relations and Sponsorships Senior Coordinator at 402.325.4108 or shannon.raitt@ameritas.com. All materials are provided by Ameritas in partnership with Barnes & Noble and the Foundation for LPS.