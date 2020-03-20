Graduate Hotel closes indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

The Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln is closing its doors as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.

The hotel group posted the following message on their page on Friday.

"Given the advancement of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all domestic Graduate Hotels effective March 20, 2020."

Currently, there are 37 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.