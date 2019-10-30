Graduation Pathways helps LPS students get a diploma a different way

A traditional classroom setting doesn’t always work for students.

In its second year Graduation Pathways hopes to give high school students an alternative route to earning a diploma with classes meant to work around all different types of situations.

“To assist students that have dropped out of high school or may be at risk of dropping out of high school,” said Chris Schefdore the navigator re-engagement supervisor with the program. “Helping them find a program that will help them navigate and meet their graduation goals.”

The program is open to 17 to 21-year-olds who have earned at least 200 of the 230 credits needed to graduate.

Chloe Thiel walked across Lincoln Southeast’s stage last year as a senior hoping summer school would get her the credits she needed to graduate but fell short.

“You come once a week you come for two hours you can come more than once a week if you want to,” said Thiel.

She says much of her experience in high school was anxiety ridden, making it hard to focus and learn in a busy setting.

“Just being able to sit down and just have me and the computer and my thoughts to myself,” said Thiel. “It just pushes me to work harder and I do a lot better that way.”

Many of the students enrolled have other factors like jobs, small children and transportation troubles. Chloe says getting a high school diploma means she can start working towards other goals.

“I either want to be a teacher or hopefully do something in the medical field like be a doctor or a paramedic,” said Thiel. “I’m just trying to save up as much money as I can right now and this is giving me a great opportunity to do that.”

About 40 students are taking part in the program, compared to just five when the program first started last year.

Once students complete the Graduation Pathways program they are able to walk with their original LPS high school.

