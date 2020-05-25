Graffiti threatening governor seen near Antelope Valley Parkway

Lincoln police responded to a report of graffiti threatening Governor Pete Ricketts on Saturday.

According to LPD, a passerby saw and reported a spray-painted message on the Mopec Trail Bridge, under Vine Street, just east of Antelope Valley Parkway at around 8:30 a.m. The message, written in black spray paint, read "Love your neighbor, Kill Pete Ricketts"

The vandalism caused around $100 in damages. Currently, there are no suspects at this time. The incident is still under investigation. All threats against public figures is taken seriously, and this will be forwarded to NSP.