Man rescued from grain bin, was alert and talking

UPDATE - 8:20 p.m. - Juniata Volunteer Fire Crews with the assistance of Hastings Fire and Rescue as well as the Kenesaw Volunteer Fire Department were able to pull a trapped man out of a grain bin Tuesday afternoon - citing that he was alive and speaking to family and crew members.

Rescue crews free a man from a grain bin Tuesday evening near Juniata.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital for further examinations. It took crews a little more than an hour of being on scene to free the man from the grain bin. This is a developing story, we'll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: A Local4 reporter on the scene said there were seven fire trucks and at least one ambulance on the scene. Rescue workers were attempting to saw a hole in the grain bin to rescue the man who was reportedly trapped inside.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: A Local4 reporter on the scene said at least one ambulance was called to the scene. Workers were also determining what equipment to use to free a man reportedly trapped in the grain bin.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency workers Tuesday were called to the scene of a reported grain bin accident in rural Adams county.

An Adams county sheriff's official said the call came in at 5:10 PM Tuesday for a location on North Prosser Avenue. That location is about three miles west of Juniata.

Emergency workers and sheriff's deputies are on the scene. Scanner radio reports indicated that a man may have been trapped.

A Local4 reporter is traveling to the scene and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

