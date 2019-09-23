Grain bin death in Dodge County

Officials in Dodge County confirm a man is dead after he got trapped in a grain bin just outside Fremont city limits.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, an Interstate Commodities Inc. employee was inside one the grain bins working when other employees noticed they hadn't heart from him in a while.

First responders were called to the scene to help locate the man. Two people searched from inside and the grain was drained from below. Officials said the employee was found at the base of the bin.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

