Police in Grand Island are looking for more information after the insides of two cars were set on fire.

According to police the incidents happened on July 10th in between 2nd and 3rd street.

Police say a 1998 Saturn received fire damages to the drivers side seat and a 2018 Chevy Malibu sustained fire damages to the passenger sides interior.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Grand Island Police Department.