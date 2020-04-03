Grand Island, JBS officials to give COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Grand Island mayor Roger Steele and a representative from the JBS meat-packing plant will give an update on COVID-19 plans this afternoon (SOURCE: City of Grand Island)
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) Grand Island officials this afternoon will brief you on the community's effort to fight COVID-19.

Here is information on how to watch from the city of Grand Island:

"Grand Island City Mayor Roger Steele, Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, Jon Rosenlund, Grand Island Hall County Emergency Management Director, and a representative from JBS will present an update on local Covid-19 issues today, April 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The update will broadcast live on GITV for Spectrum customers on channel 187 or you can view it on this live stream.

