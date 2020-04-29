Grand Island area suffers ten more COVID-19 deaths

More grim news Wednesday about the toll COVID-19 is taking on the Grand Island area.

Authorities reported that another ten people died in the Central District Health Department area of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Hall County to 28. Hamilton County's recorded seven deaths. So far, Merrick County has none.

The district also reported a new case total of 972 for Hall County, 49 cases in Hamilton County and nine cases in Merrick County.

Hall county has recorded 95 new cases since Sunday.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon a group of Grand Island doctors and health care providers urged local clergy to keep their churches closed. This in apparent response to statement made last week by Governor Ricketts in which he said that churches in certain areas of the state might re-open on a limited basis.

The doctors said that churches should remain closed until the community has recorded 14 days of fewer cases.

Hall county has the largest number of cases in the state. And it's rate of infection compared to population is 158 cases for every ten-thousand people. That's the third highest rate in the state behind only Dakota and Dawson counties.