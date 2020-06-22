Grand Island attempted murder case moved to juvenile court

Hall County prosecutors are appealing a decision that moved a Grand Island attempted murder case to a juvenile court.

Keean Flores, 14, was charged in Hall County with attempted murder, first degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Court records indicate Flores was connected to an incident that happened September 26, 2019, the day Flores turned 14. Grand Island Police said two boys were in a mutual consent fight, when Flores pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. The victim has survived, but Grand Island police said his wounds were life-threatening.

On June Second, Hall County District Judge Andrew Butler granted a request from Flores' attorney to transfer the case to juvenile court. In his ruling Butler referred to the violent nature of the crime and to Flores' apparent affiliation with a gang. But the judge also pointed out that Flores had never been convicted of a crime and that he could benefit from the help he could access in the juvenile court system.

On June Ninth, the Hall County Attorney's office filed a notice to appeal Judge Butler's decision to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. Court documents show the Appeals Court has accepted the case. As of Monday, the case had not been scheduled for a hearing. The Hall County Attorney has until July 30 to file it's arguments with the Appeals Court.

In the meantime, Flores is being held at a juvenile center in Madison, NE.

.

Each charge against Flores is a class two felony which carries a max penalty of 50 years in prison for a conviction. Were he to be convicted on the three felony charges pending against him, he could get up to 150 years in prison.

