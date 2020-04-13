Grand Island church passes out hundreds of boxes of food at Fonner Park

Grand Island is one of the hard hit areas for COVID-19 in Nebraska and many people are unsure where their next meal is coming from due to the uncertainty of it all. Saturday morning over a thousand people came to Fonner Park to get a box of food from the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Over a thousand cars lined up to get food from a local church doing their part to help during the pandemic. (KSNB)

“I am thinking of all the people that have lost their jobs, the people who were food insecure before this pandemic and it's not just Grand Island it's the area around,” Reverend Kelly Karges said.

The food comes from the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. They had enough to fill 750 trunks with much needed food. Before they even started passing out food there were over 1000 in line filling the parking lot.

The Trinity United Methodist Church upped their numbers this month for their Loaves and Fishes food distribution. In a normal month, they usually give out around 450 boxes of food. Last month they had to cancel due to COVID-19. But they came back this month with a plan, volunteers, and more food.

“I'm sure there are a ton of people who are excited and ready for this,” Organizer Sebrina Bergmeier said. “I know there was some heartbreak last month when we weren't able to do it and just were ready for the feasibility of this.”

Cars drove up next to the swine barn with doors open for a quick drop off of the basic necessities. The hope is to make it last.

“The 40lbs boxes are staples and there there's bags of oranges, onions, and other fruits. But I'd say two three weeks,” Karges said.

Volunteers were not to let driviners roll down their windows or get out of their cars to reduce exposure. With people out of work and those already food insecure missing the food last month, some of the cars in line today didn't get the box they desperately needed.

“It makes me really sad because I know we're not going to be able to take care of everybody that is out there and we wish there was a way to get a second truck or something else coming in,” Bergmeier said.

They had to limit it to one box per car unless they had permission to pick up a box for another family. The volunteers are thankful they were able to come back this month and do what they can to help out during this crisis.

Trinity United Methodist Church is hoping to get even more food for next month since they had so many people turn out Saturday.

