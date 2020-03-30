Grand Island closes shooting park, golf course

The city of Grand Island Monday announced that Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and the Heartland Shooting Park would close indefinitely starting Tuesday March 31.

Here is the city's announcement:

"The Mayor’s office is carefully monitoring the evolving circumstances presented by the coronavirus. A public health emergency has been declared in the United States and on March 13 Governor Ricketts declared a public health emergency in the State of Nebraska. Directed Health Measures for this area, county and Grand Island have been ordered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and by the Central District Health Department. In cooperation with these agencies and their efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and demands upon our medical community, Mayor Steele ordered that Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and Heartland Shooting Park will close to the public effective March 31, 2020 until further notice. "