Grand Island declares snow emergency

Based on a Wednesday National Weather Service forecast of up to three inches of snow, the city of Grand Island declared a snow emergency from Wednesday night at 9:00 pm through Thursday night at 9:00 pm.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory running from 9:00 Wednesday night to Thursday evening at 6:00 pm. The advisory included Hall, Adams, Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Howard, Nance, Merrick, Hamilton, Clay, Webster, Polk, York, Fillmore and Thayer counties. It called for possible snow fall of between 1-3 inches.

The weather service predicted slick roads for the drive to school and work Thursday morning.

The Grand Island snow emergency means that cars may not park on emergency snow routes and if police find violators, their vehicles could be towed away.