Central Nebraska family holds prom at home

Thousands of Nebraska seniors saw their high school careers come to an abrupt end because of coronavirus. However, one central Nebraska family isn't letting their daughter miss out on one of the special high school traditions.

The Kier family is like any other family trying to get through this pandemic.

Instead of having their daughter miss prom, they brought it to her right in the their living room.

"I tried to figure out what could be special, and make it a significant day," said Christine Kier of Grand Island.

Christine Kier was heartbroken that her daughter, Kamryn, would miss her senior prom. That was until they held prom in their home.

"She sent me an invitation a full blown invitation which I was really surprised about," said Kamryn Kier a senior at Grand Island High School.

This "home prom" included flowers, dinner, Kamryn's boyfriend, a photographer, and even post prom with the family.

"I was so sad for my sister because she didn't get all the experiences you expect to get when you're graduating high school," said Hannah Kier, Kamryn's older sister.

"Amidst all this confusion it was something that made me feel really good, and I was excited about it all," said Kamryn Kier.

This isn't the first time Kamryn has missed out on a normal high school experience. Kier was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury after getting two concussions in sports.

"It wasn't always smooth sailing through high school, and I went through a lot of rough patches," said Kamryn Kier. "Everyday you just need to find one win even if it's really small."

This might not be the only "home prom" because the Kier family got an overwhelming response after posing it on social media. Kamryn said her friends wish they could do it too.

Christine Kier adds that both families involved have been extremely cautious as far as social distancing. Kamryn and her boyfriend had been around each other regularly before social distancing came into effect, and they haven't gone anywhere they could have been exposed.

