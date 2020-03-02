Grand Island man gets six years for triple fatality car crash

A Grand Island man will spend six years in prison for his part in a car crash which killed three people and an unborn baby.

Jessie Scarlett, 35, Grand Island, was convicted of Motor Vehicle Homicide of an Unborn Child. He was also convicted on one county of Motor Vehicle Homicide.

The fatal accident happened July 10, 2019. Court records indicate Scarlett was driving an eastbound pickup which ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 58 about two miles north of St. Libory. Scarlett's pickup struck a north-bound pickup killing Eric John, 48 and Tara Roy, 41, both of Dannebrog. A passenger in Scarlett's pickup, Briana Loveland, 19, Grand Island, was also killed.

Court records show that Tara Roy was pregnant and due to deliver a boy identified in an affidavit as Samuel Lucas. The unborn baby died as a result of the accident.

Scarlett was originally charged with three counts of felony Motor Vehicle Homicide for the deaths of John, Roy and Loveland.

But Scarlett struck a plea bargain with prosecutors. He pleaded no contest to a single count of motor vehicle homicide and no contest to motor vehicle homicide of an unborn baby. Prosecutors agreed to drop two MVH charges related to the two other accident victims.

He was sentenced Monday and will also have to serve 12 months probation at the end of his prison term and write an apology to the families of the victims.

Scarlett was arrested July 19, 2019, after his release from CHI-St. Francis hospital in Grand Island. He was injured in the accident and had been hospitalized until the time of his arrest.

The affidavit also refers to drug tests done on Scarlett two days after the accident which came back positive for amphetamines, cannabis and opioids.

