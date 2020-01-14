Grand Island man accused of raping teenager

A Grand Island man faces an April trial on charges that he raped a teenage girl multiple times over a two year period.

Vincent Mendez, 39, is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault and First Degree Sexual Assault on a Child, both of which carry heavy prison terms for conviction. The child assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison if convicted. The other sexual assault charge carries a max penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Court records indicate that the girl accused Mendez of raping her once at his home and then several times between 2016 and 2018 at Mendez's business while the girl was employed there.

A pre-trial hearing for Mendez is scheduled March 19. A Jury trial is set for April 6.