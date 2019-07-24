Grand Island man arrested after leading trooper on chase in stolen vehicle

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a Grand Island man following a pursuit in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 24. (Source: Hall County Jail / KOLN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 2:35 PM, Jul 24, 2019

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a Grand Island man following a pursuit in the early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Toyota Landcruiser run a red light at the intersection of Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway in Grand Island. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

After a brief pursuit, the driver lost control while running a red light and making a turn at the intersection of State Street and Webb Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper was able to take the suspect into custody a short time later. The Landcruiser was determined to have been stolen.

The driver, Mathew DePaulis, 19, of Grand Island, was transported to CHI-St. Francis Hospital to be medically cleared. He was then arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, obstructing a peace officer, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. DePaulis was lodged in Hall County Corrections.

NSP has requested that the Grand Island Police Department investigate the crash.

Read the original version of this article at www.ksnblocal4.com.

 