Grand Island man arrested after leading trooper on chase in stolen vehicle

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a Grand Island man following a pursuit in the early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Toyota Landcruiser run a red light at the intersection of Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway in Grand Island. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

After a brief pursuit, the driver lost control while running a red light and making a turn at the intersection of State Street and Webb Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper was able to take the suspect into custody a short time later. The Landcruiser was determined to have been stolen.

The driver, Mathew DePaulis, 19, of Grand Island, was transported to CHI-St. Francis Hospital to be medically cleared. He was then arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no operator’s license, obstructing a peace officer, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. DePaulis was lodged in Hall County Corrections.

NSP has requested that the Grand Island Police Department investigate the crash.