Grand Island man convicted in UNK rape case

A Grand Island man stands convicted of sexual assault in connection with a 2019 incident near the UNK campus.

Miguel Guzman, 20, Grand Island, pleaded no contest to Third Degree Sexual Assault, Third Degree Assault and Second Degree False Imprisonment. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped felony charges related to the case.

He was arrested February 26, 2019, for a reported sexual assault that occurred on February 24, 2019. The incident happened in a residence off the UNK campus at 2018 12th Avenue in Kearney. Court records with details about the incident were sealed by the court. Guzman could get up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine for each crime. Court records indicated that prosecutors made no agreement in regard to sentencing.

The judge in the case ordered that Guzman be evaluated before his sentencing date, which is scheduled April 30.