Grand Island man gets felony conviction for June standoff on Eddy Street

A Grand Island man accused of holding a three-year-old girls hostage last summer stands convicted of felony kidnapping.

David Driver, 45, pleaded no contest to kidnapping and false imprisonment and to misdemeanor assault. A judge convicted him on all three charges and scheduled sentencing for May 19. Six other related charges were dropped.

The incident happened June 26, 2019 after Driver had barricaded himself in a house at 1309 N. Eddy street.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance incident about 3:00 that morning. The man ran into the house and barricaded himself inside. Police called a negotiator and a tactical response team to the scene.

About six hours later police gained entry to the house and arrested Driver without incident.

Police also said the three-year-old girl was in the house at the time of the stand-off, but said Driver was taken into custody without harm to the girl.

Driver could get up to 53 years in prison on the two felony convictions.