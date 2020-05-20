Grand Island man gets long prison sentence for 2019 standoff on Eddy Street

A Grand Island man accused of holding a three-year-old girls hostage last summer will be spending a long time in jail.

David Driver, 45, was convicted in March of kidnapping, false imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. Now Driver has been sentenced to 24 years in prison on the kidnapping charge, three years in prison on the false imprisonment charge and one year on the assault charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

The incident happened June 26, 2019 after Driver had barricaded himself in a house at 1309 N. Eddy street.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance incident about 3:00 that morning. The man ran into the house and barricaded himself inside. Police called a negotiator and a tactical response team to the scene.

About six hours later police gained entry to the house and arrested Driver without incident.

Police also said the three-year-old girl was in the house at the time of the stand-off, but said Driver was taken into custody without harm to the girl.

