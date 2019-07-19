Grand Island man jailed for triple fatality accident

The survivor of a triple-fatality accident July 10 in Howard County is now in jail for manslaughter.

The Howard County Sheriff told Local4 that Jessie Scarlett, 35, Grand Island, was arrested late Friday afternoon upon his release from CHI-St. Francis hospital.

Scarlett was arrested on three counts of manslaughter and is in custody in the Valley County jail in Ord. Scarlett was injured in the accident and had been hospitalized until this afternoon.

Scarlett was driving an eastbound pickup which ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 58 about two miles north of St. Libory. Scarlett's pickup struck a north-bound pickup killing Eric John, 48 and Tara Roy, 41, both of Dannebrog. A passenger in Scarlett's pickup, Brianna Loveland, 19, Grand Island, was also killed in the accident.

When questioned earlier this week about whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch declined to answer.

Busch said Scarlett would be prosecuted in Howard County, but formal charges had not been listed in court records as of late Friday afternoon.