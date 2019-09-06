Grand Island man sentenced for meth possession with intent to distribute

A Grand Island man was sentenced to around 14 years for attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Joseph P. Kelly announced that on September 6, 2019, United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., sentenced 30 -year-old Cesar Medina to a term of imprisonment of 175 months, to be served in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and to run concurrent to a previously imposed state sentence. Cesar Medina pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for defendant’s Grand Island home and hotel room after police property was stolen out of a pickup truck. The warrant was executed on November 20, 2018. At his residence investigators recovered drug paraphernalia, several cell phones, digital scales, a bag containing 28.9 grams of methamphetamine, his hotel room key, venue items, a large bag containing unused Ziploc bags, and a bag containing 347.9 grams of methamphetamine. At time of his arrest, Medina had 31.8 grams of meth on his person.

The case was primarily investigated by the Grand Island Police Department.