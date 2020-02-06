Grand Island man to face child sex charges in South Dakota

A Grand Island man who was a teacher at a South Dakota high school is accused of sexual contact with a minor.

Daylan Fargo, 27, was arrested Monday in Grand Island.

Sioux Falls Police said Fargo is charged with sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor.

"I wouldn't say this investigation is complete yet. We do have enough information where we were able to get a warrant for his arrest and we'll continue this investigation on our end," said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Fargo was assistant choir director at Washington High School in Sioux Falls. He resigned days before a parent filed a protection order against him Friday. The petition requesting the protection order indicated he stalked, sent love letters, groomed, had sexual contact, and “gifted the boy with a tablet with photos and videos of Fargo masturbating.” The petition alleges Fargo would drive by the victim’s house taking a picture of the victim’s car and then texting the victim saying he knows he’s home.

Police began investigating Fargo last week after they received a tip there was inappropriate contact happening between an adult and a teen. Clemens said the contact took place over a two-year period.

"It involved texting and sending pictures. The adult sent it to the juvenile, the juvenile sent it to the adult."

According to the arrest affidavit, Fargo told police he began communicating with the victim when he was 14. Fargo said he eventually sent lewd texts and social media messages to the victim, including nude pictures of himself. Fargo told police the relationship was consensual.

The affidavit also stated the victim told police Fargo once touched the victim's genitals before a lesson at a school. The victim would have been 15 at the time.

Fargo waived extradition to South Dakota and Wednesday a Hall County judge ordered that he be returned to Sioux Falls.

