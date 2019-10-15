Grand Island police defuse potentially dangerous situation

Grand Island police were able to defuse a potentially dangerous situation without incident but it resulted in one arrest.

GIPD said on Monday October 14, authorities were called to a domestic assault situation on West Louise Street around 8 o'clock.

Police said one of those involved on the scene was 33-year-old Jeremiah Jackson.

According to police Jackson approached officers with a hand in his pants and refused orders to show his hand and get on the ground. Jackson then told an officer he was going to have to shoot him as he advanced.

GIPD said multiple officers were on the scene and were able to distract and subdue him with no one injured.

Jackson was arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault, his tenth offense and for obstructing a police officer.

A woman on the scene was also referred for domestic assault.

