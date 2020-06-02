GI police investigating suspects who sprayed liquid at Sunday protesters

Police are investigating a Sunday night incident in which protesters in Grand Island were sprayed with a liquid from a pressurized toy water gun.

Video of the incident obtained by Local4 shows a teenager spraying protesters while riding in a car driving by the street. The incident happened Sunday night during a Black Lives Matter protest march from a Grand Island park to a parking lot on South Locust Street.

Police tell Local4 that they have identified at least two people who were in the car driving by the protesters. They are treating it as a criminal matter and expect charges to be filed by Wednesday.

The type of liquid shot from the toy gun is unclear. At least one protester said in a video that it was vinegar. Police say if that's the case, the charges would likely be misdemeanors. If however, it was determined that bodily fluids were involved, the offense would be a felony.

