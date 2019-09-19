Felony suspect arrested after three hour stand-off in Grand Island

A Grand Island man is in Hall County jail after police forced their way into a home to end a three hour stand-off.

Police arrested Bailey Brown, 23, for felony Second Degree Assault and Possession of a Deadly Weapon while Committing a Felony.

Grand Island Police Captain Dean Elliott told Local4 that an officer saw Brown on the street just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Brown then fled to his grandparent's home at the corner of Sycamore and East 13th Street.

Police called in a SWAT team and tried negotiating with Brown for about three hours. Shortly after 5 p.m., Elliott said police forced their way into the home and arrested Brown. No one was injured during the arrest or during the stand-off.

Brown was wanted in connection with an incident that happened at a house party on July 14th. Court records indicate a man was injured when Brown reportedly struck him with a beer bottle. The victim suffered cuts to his forehead and scalp. He later identified Brown from a police photo array.

A judge last week issued a warrant for Brown's arrest. If convicted on the assault and weapons charges, Brown could get more than 20 years in prison.