Accuser takes stand in sexual assault trial

The accuser in an alleged sexual assault by former Ord priest Fr. John Kakkuzhiyil has taken the stand in the second day trial in Valley County District Court.

The sexual assault trial for Fr. John Kakkuzhiyil began Monday with jury selection and opening arguments. (SOURCE: Grand Island Diocese)

TRIAL DAY 2:

In early testimony, the victim detailed traveling with a mission trip organized by the Greeley, NE parish to a sister parish in Haiti. The victim was there to document the trip, during which she planned to interview Fr. Kakkuzhiyil, who was also on the trip. She said she tried to do the interview during the trip, but said she was not able to so.

She went on to detail that Fr. Kakkuzhiyil invited her on Thanksgiving night to the Ord parish rectory, where he lived, for dinner and to finish the interview. She said he asked to her to pack a bag before coming over, and to wear a red dress. Phone records presented at trial indicate she didn't respond to those messages.

She said she tried to start the interview multiple times, but he would keep changing the subject, telling her he wanted to show her his living quarters.

The woman said that the defendant repeatedly filled her drink glass with Crown Royal. She testified she didn't tell him to stop. At some point, she said she went to the bathroom, where she fell and hit her head.

She then testified the next thing she remembers is waking up in a bed next to Fr. Kakkuzhiyil as he was performing a sex act on her. She said she jumped up, grabbed her clothes and fled from the rectory. She described Fr. Kakkuzhiyil handing her cell phone to her before she left, which he pulled out from between the mattress and box springs.

When asked why should would drink with the priest, she said, "I thought I was in a safe space."

The defense showed text messages between the woman and her friend, John Winter, from the time she was at the priest's home, and that she did not express distress in those messages.

Winter was one of the first people the accuser told about the incident. He testified that he went to her home less than 24 hours after the incident to console her.

"When I got there she was actually behind the house. She wasn't in the house yet. She was behind the house. She came, and she was still very upset. Shaking, crying. Just very upset," Winter said.

After she calmed down, Winter said she described her account of what happened that night into the early morning.

"She said that, when she came to, she grabbed what she could, got her clothes, threw them on quick. She was on a bike and rode it back to her house," Winter said.

Winter said the accuser never told him she was interviewing the priest that night. He said he recalled her saying she was going to meet with him for dinner and drinks.

The defense argued the accuser got into a fight with her boyfriend at the time the morning of the alleged sexual assault. Phone records indicate she deleted messages between herself and the boyfriend after law enforcement told her not to delete anything on her phone.

The defense said she told an official in an interview after the incident that she didn't want to be alone that night, so she decided to stay at the priest's home.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prosecution called an investigator with the Nebraska Attorney General's office. The investigator testified about extracting records from the accuser's phone.

Phone records showed there was communication between the defendant and the victim the day of the alleged assault, as well as the day after. In the text messages shown in court Tuesday, there was no mention of an interview between the defendant and accuser.

The prosecution also showed body camera footage of law enforcement interviewing the priest at his home after the alleged assault. In the video, the priest initially said there was a naked woman in his room, but nothing happened. After more questioning, he said he did perform a sex act on the woman, and "thought she was awake."

Trial will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Valley County District Court with more witnesses and evidence.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

TRIAL DAY 1:

The trial for a priest accused of sexually assaulting an Ord woman last year began Monday.

Fr. John Kakkuzhiyil, former pastor in Ord, is charged with first degree sexual assault.

Jury selection began at 9 a.m. Monday in Valley County District Court. Twenty-six potential jurors were randomly selected from a pool of people. The judge and attorneys questioned them to see who would be the best fit for this jury. Out of those 26, around 15 were excused and replaced. Some of them knew either the defendant or victim. The court selected 14 people, including two alternates, to serve on the jury. The 14 include three men and 11 women.

The prosecution started with opening statements around 3:15 p.m. They said the victim was sexually assaulted after the priest invited her to the rectory on Thanksgiving to finish an interview. The defense countered, saying there are text messages between the two that prove it was a consensual encounter. The defense also said the victim cheated on her boyfriend with the priest.

The first witness of the trial, Sheriff Casey Hurlburt, Valley County Sheriff's Department, took the stand Monday. He described his interaction with the victim, which is a few days after she said the assault occurred.

"(She) contacted me via Facebook and would like to me to get a hold of her, and would like me to get a hold of her. That's when I contacted her. She told me that she was sexually assaulted by Father John," Hurlburt said. "She was very emotional, crying a lot."

The prosecution also submitted a tapped phone call into evidence between Kakkuzhiyil and the victim, in which she questioned him about that night.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Kakkuzhiyil was arrested in early January 2019 after a month-long investigation by the state patrol into a claim by an Ord woman who said the priest raped her at his home in late November. Court records indicate that the woman also claims Kakkuzhiyil gave her a couple of drinks beforehand, that she blacked out, and when she awoke she was naked and the priest was performing a sex act.

Kakkuzhiyil pled not guilty in Valley County District Court in Ord on February 18, 2019.

If found guilty on the felony sexual assault charge, Kakkuzhiyil could get up to 50 years in prison.

Up until late 2018, Kakkuzhiyil was parish priest in Ord and Burwell.

In a January 2019 statement, Grand Island Diocese Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt said he informed parishioners in Ord and Burwell December First that the priest was struggling with alcoholism and depression.

On December 6, 2018, Kakkuzhiyil entered a drug and alcohol treatment program at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Hanefeldt put Kakkuzhiyil on administrative leave December 15 when the bishop learned that the State Patrol was investigating the priest. Kakkuzhiyil was dismissed from the treatment program on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Hanefeldt then learned that the priest had been arrested by the State Patrol.

This is the full statement from the Grand Island Diocese:

"Bishop Hanefeldt has learned today, January 2, 2019, that Fr. John Kakkuzhiyil, a priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, has been placed under arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol in Grand Island and charged with first-degree sexual assault of an adult.

Most recently Fr. Kakkuzhiyil served as pastor of our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. On December 1, 2018, Bishop Hanefeldt offered Mass in Ord and Burwell asking the parishioners to pray for Father Kakkuzhiyil for his continuing struggles with depression and alcoholism.

On December 6, 2018 Fr. Kakkuzhiyil entered the CHI St. Francis Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program and was dismissed from there on January 2, 2019.

When Bishop Hanefeldt learned there was an ongoing investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol regarding Fr. Kakkuzhiyil, he placed Fr. Kakkuzhiyil on administrative leave December 15, 2018. Pending the outcome of the investigation and treatment, the administrative leave remains in effect.

Court records indicate that a Valley County District Judge issued a protection order against Kakkuzhiyil after the woman reported the sexual assault.

