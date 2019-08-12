Grand Island school principal arrested for DUI

A Grand Island Elementary school principal has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

In a press release, Grand Island Public Schools announced that Shoemaker principal Lee Wolfe was pulled over Sunday for an expired license plate. He was then arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Wolfe's son was in the car at the time.

The press release stated that Wolfe contacted GIPS leadership Sunday, spoke to Shoemaker staff Monday afternoon and released this message to Shoemaker families:

"I want all Shoemaker families to know I feel terrible about how this reflects upon Shoemaker, Grand Island Public Schools, myself and my family," Wolfe said. "While I am not at liberty to provide any more details, I do want everyone to know I will do whatever it takes to move forward professionally and personally to restore your trust."

The GIPS press release also said that Wolfe would continue to prepare with his staff for the upcoming school year and that the district expected him to receive "his due process."