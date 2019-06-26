Grand Island stand-off ends peacefully at 13th and Eddy

After a six-hour stand-off, Grand Island police arrested a man who had barricaded himself in a house at 1309 N. Eddy street.

Police said they were called to a domestic violence incident about 3:00 AM Wednesday. The man ran into the house and barricaded himself inside. Police called a negotiator and a tactical response team to the scene.

Around 9:00 AM, police gained entry to the house and arrested the man without incident. They arrested David Driver, 44, for domestic assault and terroristic threats. Other charges may follow.

Police also said a three-year-old girl was in the house at the time of the stand-off, but there is no report that she was harmed.