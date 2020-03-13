Grand Island students to stay in class...for now

Students at all of Grand Island's schools will be in class next week, despite some uncertainty about the coronavirus.

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover speaking at a Friday news conference where administrators from all Grand Island schools said they would hold classes as usual on Monday. (SOURCE: KSNB)

Administrators from Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Public Schools, Grand Island Central Catholic, Heartland Lutheran School and Trinity Lutheran schools announced Friday their joint plans to continue classes as normal for the time being.

GIPS superintendent Tawana Grover said that concerns about attendance and staff pay would be set aside as the priority was safety for students and staff. Grover said staff pay would be secure during that time.

Each administrator encouraged patrons of their schools to closely monitor communication from schools in person and on line in staying informed about the school's plans.

Each school administrator said there were working on contingency plans to teach classes on line where possible. Grover said that provisions would also be made for students who lacked access to online learning.

Grover also said plans were in the works to provide meals for students who depend on the school system for breakfast and lunch in case regular classes had to be called off. The administrators said resources from the community, including in some cases the school's foundation would be used to provide meals. Grover also said they may follow their summer model for providing food in the event that classes in the buildings have to be canceled;